SEBI weighs shift to rupee-denominated fees for FPIs, FVCIs

11:56

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering to mandate payment of fees to the regulator by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign venture capital investors (FVCI) in Indian rupees instead of the current system of payments in US dollars, according to the board meeting document.



The market regulator collected a total of $12.98 million in financial year 2025-2026 (FY26) from fees paid by FPIs and FVCIs for registration, continuation, and other charges.



This collection amount included goods and services tax (GST). According to the document, the regulator’s discussion follows issues such as manual accounting and invoicing for the fee received in dollars, which takes a significant amount of time and lacks real-time accounting visibility, leading to delays in financial reporting.



Further, the regulator has noted that in several cases the charges during remittance of dollars and the subsequent conversion charges may result in shortfall in fee received or discrepancies during reconciliation.



Sebi has also highlighted concerns on opportunity cost for the regulator in case of delays and man-hours taken for coordination in different departments in case of reconciliation of data.



'The FPIs and FVCIs shall pay the registration fees in eligible foreign exchange equivalent to fees specified by the Board in INR terms as mentioned to the Designated Depository Participant (DDP) prior to the grant of registration,' notes the document.



The DDPs will have to remit the fees to Sebi within five working days from the grant of registration.



At present, the registration charges are $2,500 for category-I FPIs and FVCIs. This may be revised to ₹2.3 lakh. Late fee and renewal fee are also expected to be revised. The registration is done for three years in case of FPIs, and 10 years in case of specific trusted FPIs under the Swagat-FI route. For FVCIs, it is for five years.



In another operational change, the regulator may also include the date of birth, incorporation, agreement, or trust deed — or any such date of formation or partnership — in the common application form (CAF) for FPI registration.



This move follows a notification by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in March for new PAN application forms for foreign entities — which require proof of date and proof of incorporation.



As CAF is used for purposes like application for PAN and opening bank and demat accounts by FPIs, the date of incorporation may be included in it.



The move is expected to simplify compliance and onboarding processes, as the registration certificate is already accepted as proof of identity and address.



Additionally, the regulator is mulling a revision to the periodicity of payment of fee by custodian from the existing annual basis to monthly basis. The total annual fee for FY26 received by Sebi from custodians stood at Rs 175.8 crore.



-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard