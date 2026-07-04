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Record heatwave sweeps eastern United States

Sat, 04 July 2026
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A severe heatwave is sweeping across the eastern United States, placing significant pressure on power grids, disrupting preparations for FIFA World Cup matches, and overshadowing the country's celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of its independence.

With the heat index expected to exceed 46 degrees Celsius, New York City, the most populous city in the United States, is bracing for unprecedented temperatures, while heat warnings have expanded across the northeastern states and the central Atlantic coast.

New York City authorities have introduced a series of measures to address the extreme heat, including converting hundreds of public buildings into cooling centres, deploying volunteers to check on vulnerable groups, and extending the opening hours of public swimming pools across the city.

The US National Weather Service said that, due to high humidity levels, the heat index could reach 41 degrees Celsius in Boston, 44 degrees Celsius in Philadelphia and 45 degrees Celsius in Washington.

The agency forecast record-breaking temperatures during Independence Day celebrations, with the potential for consecutive daily records to be broken, in addition to monthly records and possibly the highest temperatures ever recorded. -- ANI/WAM

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