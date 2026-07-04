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PM's degree record: Gujarat court rejects Kejriwal's revision plea

Sat, 04 July 2026
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A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday rejected Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging a magistrate's order dismissing his application seeking the records related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational degrees.

Sessions judge P B Patel rejected the revision application challenging the March 10, 2026 order passed by a metropolitan magistrate.

The former Delhi chief minister had filed the plea as part of the ongoing trial against him and fellow Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in a criminal defamation case filed by Gujarat University for allegedly claiming that the varsity possibly issued fake degrees to Modi and the PM's degress could be fake.

Appearing for Gujarat University, advocate Amit Nair argued that Kejriwal and Singh are already facing a defamation trial, and the revision application amounted to an attempt to retrospectively justify their alleged statements through a 'fishing inquiry'.

This was not permitted under the law, the lawyer said.

University registrar Piyush Patel in 2023 filed the criminal defamation case against the two leaders over their 'sarcastic' and 'derogatory' statement against the university regarding Modi's degree.

Earlier, the Gujarat high court had set aside the Chief Information Commissioner's order to the university to disclose the details of the PM's degrees. -- PTI

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