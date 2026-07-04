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Parts of Thane, Palghar flooded after heavy rains

Sat, 04 July 2026
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Heavy rains lashed Mumbai's two neighbouring districts -- Thane and Palghar -- on Saturday, causing water-logging in low-lying areas, and multiple tree-collapse incidents that disrupted normal life and traffic.

Thane city recorded 65.79 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 1.30 pm, bringing its season's total to 829.84 mm, while Palghar district received 97.70 mm during the same period, taking its seasonal tally to 643.10 mm. 

In Thane district, several low-lying pockets in Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, and Badlapur were inundated. 

In Kalwa, two motorists were injured when a tree collapsed on them, while a tree fall damaged a car in Navi Mumbai's Vashi, though no casualties were reported in both the incidents. 

In Palghar district, emergency services were mobilised in Vasai to relocate stranded residents from flooded houses.

Major traffic disruptions were reported across the region. 

The Palghar-Boisar road was closed due to flooding on the Kolgaon Bridge, and the highway near Manor Waghoba Ghat was blocked by an uprooted tree. 

Additionally, multiple interior routes, including the Saphale-Tandulwadi road, the Gowade-Raipada road, and the bridge connecting Shil and Deharje village, were shut due to severe water-logging and overflowing rivers. -- PTI

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