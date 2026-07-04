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Mumbai mayor urges people to move away from seashore

Sat, 04 July 2026
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18:44
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Amid incessant rains in Mumbai, Mayor Ritu Tawde on Saturday visited the Worli promenade and urged people to stay away from the seashore as the strong waves might pose risk to their lives.

The metropolis has been witnessing downpour over the past few days.

The rains continued unabated on Saturday, virtually paralysing the financial capital as water-logging was reported on roads and railway tracks.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the city as the India Meteorological Department warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Mayor Tawde visited the Worli promenade and appealed to people gathered there to leave the area and avoid venturing near the sea amid heavy rainfall and high tide in the city, officials said.

Tawde went to the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road (South) area around 2.45 pm, and directed people sitting on there and lingering along the shoreline in the rain to move away, citing the danger posed by strong waves.

She also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from the seafront and follow advisories issued by the civic and police authorities, saying risking one's safety by going close to the sea during rough weather was not advisable.  -- PTI

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