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Mumbai BJP chief draws ire over remarks on monsoon deaths

Sat, 04 July 2026
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Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party president Ameet Satam is facing flak from the opposition for his comments on monsoon-related deaths in the city, after a viral video showed him smiling while speaking about the tragedies.

In the video, Satam, who is also the party's MLA from Mumbai, is seen with Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Jayant Patil on the Vidhan Bhavan steps, saying, "Yesterday, it was because of a tree, today it is a manhole."

An 11-year-old boy was killed due to a tree falling on a school bus, and a 60-year-old man died after falling into an uncovered manhole in the city earlier this week.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut shared a screenshot of Satam's viral video.

'Merchants of death. The cruel face of Mumbai BJP,' he said in a message on X.

"If you can't help people, at least don't laugh so brazenly. Show some humanity," said Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad.

Slamming Satam, former MP Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) said the two deaths were 'murders' due to negligence of those in power.

'However, forget accountability, here we have Mumbai President of BJP casually joking about it and laughing loudly. Tells you all about the triple engine governance,' Chaturvedi posted on X.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said CM Devendra Fadnavis should seek resignations from 'those behaving so shamelessly'.

"Your party MLA and office-bearer is seen laughing over people's deaths, and not a single step is taken against him," he added.

Satam said his remarks are being misconstrued.

"I was telling Jayant Patil that while speaking in the assembly a day earlier, I had spoken about the tree falling, and the next day, I spoke about the manhole incident," Satam said.  -- PTI

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