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Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal, Lakshmi Mittal Join AI For Good Global Commission

Sat, 04 July 2026
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Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, Lakshmi Mittal, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, and Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Mittal are the three Indians part of the AI for Good Global Commission, an initiative bringing together leaders from government, business and international organisations to advance practical pathways to unlock potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Commission brings together more than 40 founding members, which include heads of State and government, industry CEOs and top executives, and heads of UN agencies, to help define practical pathways to strengthen trust, expand access and unlock AI’s potential to solve real-world challenges at the speed the technology demands.

The AI for Good Global Commission will have its inaugural meeting during International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU’s) AI for Good Global Summit 2026 next week in Geneva.

The Summit is part of Digital Week, a series of digital cooperation events taking place in Geneva from July 6-10, which also includes the first UN-mandated Global Dialogue on AI Governance and the WSIS Forum.

'One thing is certain: Technology is supposed to be a force for good, and we have a responsibility to use it accordingly,' said Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, co-chair of the Commission.

'Let us work together to reduce inequality, and allow more and more of our citizens to benefit from the good AI can deliver to all of us.'    

Besides Kagame, Salesforce Chairman and CEO Mark Benioff is also a co-chair along with ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

Other important personalities include Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Brad Smith, vice chairman and president of Microsoft, and Andy Jassy, CEO and president of Amazon.

The newly formed Commission occupies a unique position in the global AI landscape. By connecting leaders who build technology, deploy it at scale, shape policy and represent communities, the Commission seeks to help forge responsible AI solutions across sectors and borders while ensuring the participation of developing countries.

'The promise of AI is built on not only incredible opportunities for the growth of our economy, but on the foundation of trust that is required for our shared success,' added Benioff in a statement.

With 2.2 billion people still offline, one-quarter of the world is cut off from AI advancements. A key focus of the AI for Good Global Commission will be to bridge digital divides and help ensure that AI becomes a tool for solving global challenges, not deepening inequalities.

— Avik Das, Business Standard

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