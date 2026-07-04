Low monsoon effect: Water in reservoirs dips below normal level

12:34

Water levels in the 166-odd reservoirs across the country dipped below the normal level (which is the average level of the last 10-years) for the first time in this season during the week ended July 2, as monsoon continued its weak run throughout June.



Though with rains picking up pace in the last few days, the reservoirs have once again started filling up, but how much they will fill depends on the extent of rains in July and August.



During the week ending July 2, water levels in the 166 reservoirs dropped to 47.72 billion cubic meters (bcm), down from 78.07 bcm during the corresponding period last year and lower than the 10-year average of 48.40 bcm.



Till last week, water levels in 166 reservoirs were 6 per cent more than normal (average of 10-years), but they have dropped to 1 per cent below normal during the week ended July 2.



Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, after a prolonged period of lull, has picked up pace, but overall, from June 1 to July 2, the cumulative rainfall remained 33 per cent below normal.



-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard