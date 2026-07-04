Kejriwal 'prays' for action against those involved in Ayodhya 'chanda chori'

19:25

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple came to light on June 7.





An FIR was registered on June 25 on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Kejriwal on Thursday arrived in Goa on a three-day visit to the state.





His party has expressed willingness to enter into an alliance with the Opposition to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2027 assembly polls. -- PTI

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the Maruti temple in Panaji, where he said he prayed for strict action against those involved in the alleged '' at the Ayodhya Ram temple and against those allegedly protecting them.Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Kejriwal alleged that millions of devotees had donated to the Ayodhya temple with faith and devotion and that any 'misappropriation' of those donations amounted to a betrayal of their trust.The AAP leader claimed that a former Union home secretary had donated a one-kilogram gold copy of the Ramcharitmanas, a revered Hindu epic by Tulsidas, to the Ram temple in Ayodhya."The donated gold Ramcharitmanas disappeared from the temple. When the donor sought an explanation, he was allegedly insulted and told that it was not the responsibility of the temple authorities to protect every item in the temple," Kejriwal alleged.Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP Goa in-charge Atishi, their state unit president Valmiki Naik, and other party leaders."We prayed that everyone involved in the alleged 'chanda chori' (theft of donations) at the Shri Ram Mandir should receive the strictest punishment. Those who are protecting or supporting the accused should also be investigated and punished," Kejriwal said.He said devotees across the country had made contributions to the temple out of faith and expected complete transparency and accountability in the handling of donations.There was no immediate response from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Kejriwal's claims.Eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process have been arrested so far, and the investigation is underway.