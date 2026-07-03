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Indus Waters Treaty still in abeyance, says India

Sat, 04 July 2026
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India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty is consistent and the treaty stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued support for cross-border terrorism, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.

India suspended the treaty in 2025 as one of the punitive measures against Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 lives.

"On the IWT, I would reiterate what we have said earlier as well. India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty is consistent," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing in response to a question about a recent seminar on the treaty held in Islamabad.

The IWT "stands in abeyance" in response to Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorism, he said, adding, "Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism".

The treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the waters of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960. -- PTI

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