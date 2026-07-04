Former Ram Lalla litigant calls for dissolving Ayodhya trust

15:03

Former litigant for Ram Lalla, Mahant Dharmdas, on Friday demanded that the Ram Mandir trust be dissolved and all assets donated to the temple be registered in the name of the Deity, amid the ongoing probe into alleged embezzlement of donations.





Speaking to ANI, Mahant Dharmdas expressed confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying the extension of the investigation by 15 days was a 'good decision' and that those responsible should be brought to justice.





He said the probe would take time as the matter was serious and linked to the faith of millions of devotees.





"The investigation the SIT is conducting will take time. This is no trivial matter. The Ram Janmabhoomi issue is a matter of faith. It is the SIT's job to ensure that whoever is responsible for such acts is brought to justice. We have faith that the SIT will conduct an impartial investigation," he said.





The Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25 over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.





The Trust has maintained that it is committed to a fair investigation and to preserving the faith of devotees.





He also expressed confidence in the state government, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath understands the functioning of temples and ashrams.





"CM Yogi Adityanath is in charge, and he understands how temples and ashrams operate. Extending the SIT's investigation period by 15 days is an excellent move. If the police are determined to get the facts, they have different methods to make a person speak. If the money belongs to the Deity, the assets should be in the Deity's name. Instead, the trust has registered everything in its own name. I want the trust to be dissolved, and all the assets offered to the Deity to be registered in the Deity's name..."Mahant Dharmdas told ANI.