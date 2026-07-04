Domestic help flaunts stolen diamond necklace on Insta reel, held

09:11

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Posting an Instagram reel while wearing an allegedly stolen diamond necklace proved costly for a domestic help in Dehradun.



The owner of the necklace saw the content and reported it to the police, resulting in her arrest, a year after the alleged theft.



Dehradun Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar on Friday told reporters that the accused, Vimla (34), was arrested from Johri Road following a complaint filed by a woman residing in the IT Park area.



According to Kumar, diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs.10 lakh -stolen from the woman's house a year ago - have been recovered from Vimla's possession.



He stated that a woman named Nitisha Vats filed a complaint at the Rajpur police station on July 1, alleging that some of her diamond and gold jewellery had gone missing in 2025. At the time, she assumed that she had misplaced them, Kumar added.



According to the complaint, an acquaintance recently informed Nitisha that a woman had uploaded an Instagram reel featuring a diamond necklace that closely resembled the one she had lost. -- PTI