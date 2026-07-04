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Delhi CM orders rollback of WFH, staggered office timings

Sat, 04 July 2026
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With geopolitical situation normalising, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday ordered rollback of a work from home (WFH) measure and staggered timings she had earlier announced for government offices.

In May, Gupta had ordered work from home for two days for government offices, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity push to conserve energy keeping in mind the war in Iran.

"Now that the geopolitical situation has practically normalized. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved withdrawal of Work from Home on Wednesdays and Saturday," her office said. -- PTI

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