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Another civic apathy: Woman electrocuted after fall near transformer amid rain in Thane

Sat, 04 July 2026
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A 35-year-old woman died as she came in contact with a live wire after she fell near a power transformer amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the night of July 1 at Kacheri village in Dombivili, where the victim, Shashi Rahul Chakra, a local shop owner, had gone out to fetch goods for her establishment, an official said.

"While returning home, the victim tripped and fell near an electricity transformer located close to a public toilet," the official said.

Passersby rushed to help the woman and moved her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he said.

Doctors confirmed that she had died of a severe electric shock sustained from the transformer, the official said, adding that the police have registered a case of accidental death for the time being, and a thorough probe is underway. -- PTI

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