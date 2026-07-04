Another AIADMK leader quits party

08:53

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Former state minister Vaigai Selvan quit the AIADMK on Friday expressing dissatisfaction with the party leadership over the shifting dynamics, especially for allegedly compromising its principles to allegedly align with arch rival the DMK.



He announced his decision to step down from the AIADMK's primary membership and official responsibilities, accusing the party leadership of "prioritising self-interest over the well-being of the party and the cadres."



"Being sidelined during the (assembly) election was worse than death," Vaigai Selvan, who served as school education minister during the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's cabinet (2011-16), said in his resignation letter.



A number of AIADMK leaders, including MLAs and former ministers, have quit the party after its dismal performance in the April 23 Assembly polls, where it won just 47 seats. Many leaders, including former health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, have joined the C Joseph Vijay-led ruling TVK. -- PTI