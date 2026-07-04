Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha opens to Rs 17.42 crore at global box office

Sat, 04 July 2026
Share:
18:19
image
Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has earned Rs 17.42 crore at the global box office.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on the official X handle on Saturday.

It featured the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it.

'Alpha wins hearts worldwide. Day 1 worldwide gross Rs 17.42 crore,' read the caption of the post.

The film earned Rs 11.20 crore gross at the domestic box office and Rs 6.22 crore overseas.

The action thriller is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Alpha is the first female-led film in the studio's interconnected Spy Universe.

The film follows two elite agents, played by Bhatt and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to take on a dangerous adversary portrayed by Bobby Deol.

The cast also includes Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal in a special appearance.

Alpha is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

The film was released in theatres across the country on Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Court denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
LIVE! Court denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

2nd T20I: Rain threat looms as Sooryavanshi waits for India cap
2nd T20I: Rain threat looms as Sooryavanshi waits for India cap

Extreme rains paralyse Mumbai, red alert remains in force
Extreme rains paralyse Mumbai, red alert remains in force

Incessant and heavy monsoon rains have severely impacted Mumbai and its metropolitan region, causing widespread waterlogging, disrupting road and rail traffic, and leading to incidents of road cave-ins, tree falls, and house collapses....

Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 20
Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 20

The Monsoon Session of Parliament for 2026 is scheduled from July 20 to August 13, with significant political developments expected following recent assembly poll results and internal party rebellions. The session will see the ruling...

Govt asks Telegram to curb pirated content or face action
Govt asks Telegram to curb pirated content or face action

The Indian government has issued a notice to Telegram, demanding a crackdown on the widespread dissemination of pirated films and OTT content. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting seeks an Action Taken Report within 15 days,...