Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha opens to Rs 17.42 crore at global box office

18:19

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on the official X handle on Saturday.





It featured the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it.

'Alpha wins hearts worldwide. Day 1 worldwide gross Rs 17.42 crore,' read the caption of the post.





The film earned Rs 11.20 crore gross at the domestic box office and Rs 6.22 crore overseas.

The action thriller is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films.





Alpha is the first female-led film in the studio's interconnected Spy Universe.

, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has earned Rs 17.42 crore at the global box office.The film follows two elite agents, played by Bhatt and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to take on a dangerous adversary portrayed by Bobby Deol.The cast also includes Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal in a special appearance.is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which includesandThe film was released in theatres across the country on Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. --