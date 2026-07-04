3 of family suffocate to death in bid to rescue bull from well in MP's Satna

13:32

Three members of a family died of suffocation while attempting to rescue a bull that had fallen into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Saturday.



Four villagers entered the 40-foot-deep well one after the other, but three of them succumbed due to toxic fumes and lack of oxygen, and one survivor was rushed to a district hospital and his condition is said to be critical, an official said.



The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Friday in Ahiran Tola of Kharamseda village, Amarpatan police station in-charge Vijay Singh Parste said.



He said that a bull had fallen into a well belonging to one Ramnivas Kushwaha, and four villagers climbed down the structure one by one with the help of a rope to rescue the animal, but they fell unconscious on reaching the bottom.



Villagers pulled out the four men and took them to the community health centre, where doctors declared Rahul Yadav (36), Virendra Yadav (40), and Krishnadutt Yadav (26) dead, Parste said.



He said that Ramchandra Yadav (50), who was in a critical condition, was referred to the Satna District Hospital.



Preliminary investigations suggest that the men fell unconscious due to a lack of oxygen and the presence of toxic gas inside the well, which was low on water and had a large amount of garbage, the official said.



The deceased belonged to the same family, and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added. -- PTI