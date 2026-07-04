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18-year-old dies by suicide after missing out on college admission

Sat, 04 July 2026
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08:55
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
An 18-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district after missing out on admission to a degree course, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Akshada Valvi.

As per a police official, she had passed the Std 12th exam in the commerce stream and wanted to do the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) course. 

Following her exams, she and her sister went to their maternal uncle's residence in Nandurbar. When Akshada returned on June 14, she found out that Mumbai University's online admission portal for BCA had closed.

Depressed and plagued by anxiety, she allegedly consumed rat poison at her residence on June 18. After her condition deteriorated, she told her mother what she had done, and was rushed to a local hospital. As her parents could not afford the treatment at the private hospital, she was subsequently shifted to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai where she died on June 28, the official said. -- PTI

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