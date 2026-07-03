Vehicles damaged on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway as rains create crater

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A crater with exposed iron reinforcement bars on the heavily-patronised Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway caused damage to at least 15 vehicles in as many minutes in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police and civic officials in Palghar district said.



The crater was formed near the Mahalaxmi stretch on the Mumbai-bound lane of the arterial route due to incessant rains in the region over the past few days, they added.



The rains caused the concrete surface to peel away, exposing sharp iron reinforcement bars, also called rebars, resulting in damage to vehicles that were unable to spot the crater in time, the officials informed.



A driver said his vehicle suffered two tyre bursts after it hit the crater at around 60 kilometres per hour and then rammed into some other vehicles ahead. -- PTI