Uttarakhand: 'Orange' alert for rain in Nainital, Bageshwar today

08:41

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The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for Uttarakhand's Nainital and Bageshwar districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas on Friday.



Meanwhile, traffic on the Badrinath National Highway and the Kedarnath pilgrimage route was briefly disrupted due to falling debris and stones from the hills, officials said.



The monsoon arrived in Uttarakhand on June 30 and became active across the entire state by Wednesday. According to the Dehradun-based Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rainfall was observed in various regions on Thursday.



Khanpur recorded 41.5 mm of rainfall, Laksar 33 mm, Roorkee 21 mm, Thalisain 19 mm, Ranikhet 18 mm, Champawat 15 mm, and Mussoorie 12.3 mm.



Over the past 24 hours, daytime maximum temperatures remained normal in the plains and below normal in the mountainous regions.



According to the Met centre, Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, one degree above normal. Mukteshwar and New Tehri recorded maximum temperatures of 24.5 and 20.1 degrees Celsius, respectively-two and three degrees below normal.