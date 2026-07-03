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UP TET candidates miss exam due to BJP leader's roadshow

Fri, 03 July 2026
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15:50
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Traffic congestion allegedly caused by Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president Durvijay Singh Shakya's roadshow triggered a political row in Badaun on Friday after several candidates claimed they missed the second shift of the state Teacher Eligibility Test.

The district administration acknowledged that some candidates could not reach their examination centres in the district on time and said it would write to the state government seeking permission for them to reappear.

District Magistrate Avinash Kumar Rai said that despite traffic diversions, heavy rain and the BJP leader's convoy affecting traffic movement, resulting in some candidates missing the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET).

"We will correspond with the state government and make efforts to ensure that candidates who could not appear due to the delay are given another opportunity," Rai said.

Asked whether permission had been granted for the roadshow, the district magistrate said no such permission had been taken to his knowledge.

According to official figures, 4,875 of the 5,639 candidates appeared in the first shift, while 764 remained absent. In the second shift, 4,455 of 5,639 candidates appeared and 1,184 were absent -- 420 more absentees than in the first shift. The administration, however, did not attribute the higher absenteeism solely to the traffic snarls.

Several candidates alleged they were stranded for hours on the Bareilly-Badaun road due to VIP movement and could not reach their examination centres before the reporting deadline.

One of the affected candidates told reporters that she remained stuck in the traffic jam for nearly one-and-a-half hours due to the BJP leader's roadshow and could not reach her examination centre in time. -- PTI

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