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UK Culture Secretary Nandy quits X over 'misinformation'

Fri, 03 July 2026
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19:35
UK minister Lisa Nandy/File image
UK minister Lisa Nandy/File image
UK minister Lisa Nandy took to social media to announce that she and her Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will leave X, formerly known as Twitter, over its tilt towards "abuse and misinformation".

The British-Indian Culture Secretary said in a post on the Elon Musk owned social media platform on Thursday that people can continue to follow her on alternative networks such as Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

"I've decided to leave this platform and my Department will too," reads her X post.

"A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate. It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don't want to support it," she said.

Nandy's move makes DCMS the second UK government department to exit the platform, after Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer banned his department from using X last month.

"I can understand why other departments feel they need to be on the pitch, engaging with people, but that is not where the attorney general's office needs to be," Hermer told the House of Commons Justice Committee soon after.

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