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UIDAI enables free email update via Aadhaar app

Fri, 03 July 2026
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The UIDAI has enabled free email update facility directly through its new app for Aadhaar holders without the need to visit any centre, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

This is a free service via the Aadhaar app only, effective July 1, 2026 for a period of six months, making it easier for residents to keep their Aadhaar information up to date, the statement said.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed people to add or update their email ID in Aadhaar directly through the Aadhaar App, eliminating the need to visit an Aadhaar centre.

Within two days of the new service available on the Aadhaar App, more than 250,000 people have updated their email addresses, the statement said.

"Linking email with Aadhaar helps in receiving real-time email notifications whenever an Aadhaar authentication request is executed. It enhances transparency and provides an additional layer of security by enabling Aadhaar number holders to stay informed about the use of their Aadhaar for any purpose," it said. -- PTI

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