Two held after pistol found in bag at Delhi Metro station

00:24

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A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from the bag of two passengers during a routine security check at Mandi House Metro station on Thursday, officials said.



The weapon was detected by CISF personnel during baggage screening, following which the two men were immediately detained and handed over to the local police for questioning.



The passengers, identified as Rajveer and Gaurav, are residents of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.



According to preliminary information, the country-made pistol and the live cartridge were allegedly found inside one of their bags while it was being scanned through the X-ray baggage screening system.



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is in charge of security at Delhi Metro stations, alerted the police soon after the recovery.



Officials said the two men are being questioned to ascertain why they were carrying the firearm and whether they possessed any valid licence or documents for it.



A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act is being initiated, police said. -- PTI