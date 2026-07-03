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Three held in NH-66 highway dacoity in Karnataka, 13 still at large

Fri, 03 July 2026
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Three people have been arrested in connection with a highway dacoity on National Highway-66 near Baikampady.

Two of them are accused of providing logistical support to the perpetrators, police said on Friday.

A manhunt has been launched to trace the remaining 13 accused.

According to the police, the robbery took place on June 29 when complainant Vikas Subbarao Dhanawade (44) was travelling from Maharashtra to Payyanur in Kerala with his family in a car.

Police said that near Baikampady on NH-66, the family's car was intercepted by six to seven masked men travelling in two SUVs and a car.

The gang allegedly threatened Dhanawade with machetes, assaulted and injured him, forcibly abducted his wife and son, and abandoned them a few kilometres away before fleeing with the family's car.

The accused allegedly robbed about 180 grams of gold ornaments valued at around Rs 20 lakh kept in a bag inside the car, two mobile phones worth around Rs 10,000, and the car valued at about Rs three lakh.

The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at Rs 23.10 lakh.

Based on Dhanawade's complaint, Panambur Police registered a case and launched an investigation. -- PTI

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