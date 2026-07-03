The Messi-Ronaldo Preference Across 26 Countries

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In a survey of N = 10,661 respondents across 26 countries, two-level hierarchical linear models predicted relative player preference from individual-level ideology, authoritarianism, self-esteem, short-form video news use, and cognitive reflection, and from country-level FIFA ranking and liberal democracy index. Political ideology was the most robust individual-level predictor: net of demographics, media use, personality, and cognition.





Political identity increasingly organizes preferences far beyond politics, but nearly all evidence comes from the United States. A test was conducted on whether this reach is general using the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry, a globally constant cultural stimulus that holds the object of evaluation fixed while the audience varies across institutional, cultural, and political contexts.