Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

The Messi-Ronaldo Preference Across 26 Countries

Fri, 03 July 2026
Share:
14:13
image
Political identity increasingly organizes preferences far beyond politics, but nearly all evidence comes from the United States. A test was conducted on whether this reach is general using the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry, a globally constant cultural stimulus that holds the object of evaluation fixed while the audience varies across institutional, cultural, and political contexts. 

In a survey of N = 10,661 respondents across 26 countries, two-level hierarchical linear models predicted relative player preference from individual-level ideology, authoritarianism, self-esteem, short-form video news use, and cognitive reflection, and from country-level FIFA ranking and liberal democracy index. Political ideology was the most robust individual-level predictor: net of demographics, media use, personality, and cognition.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shivakumar meets Sidda after completing a month as CM
LIVE! Shivakumar meets Sidda after completing a month as CM

SIT to re-audit Ayodhya trust's accounts of past 5 yrs
SIT to re-audit Ayodhya trust's accounts of past 5 yrs

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged embezzlement at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will conduct a re-audit of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's accounts for the past five years, following preliminary findings of...

Govt investigating reported Tata Electronics data leak
Govt investigating reported Tata Electronics data leak

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sought an explanation from WhatsApp regarding its username feature, citing concerns over potential cybercrime facilitation. Concurrently, the ministry is...

Sex racket busted at luxury Mumbai hotel, 2 actresses rescued
Sex racket busted at luxury Mumbai hotel, 2 actresses rescued

Mumbai Police's anti-human trafficking cell has busted a prostitution racket operating from a luxury hotel in south Mumbai, rescuing two actresses and arresting a make-up artist who allegedly ran the operation.

Maha monsoon tragedy: Tree fall kills ex-dy mayor's son
Maha monsoon tragedy: Tree fall kills ex-dy mayor's son

Rahul Ashok Patil, the 35-year-old son of a former deputy mayor of Mira-Bhayandar, died after a coconut tree fell on him during heavy rains and strong winds. He succumbed to his injuries two days after the incident, marking the first...