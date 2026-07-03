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'Tejo Mahalaya' dispute reaches HC; hearing on July 6

Fri, 03 July 2026
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23:35
A view of Taj Mahal in Agra/File image
A view of Taj Mahal in Agra/File image
A writ petition before the Allahabad high court was filed on Friday seeking a declaration that the Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya temple is present inside the Taj Mahal premises.

The matter will be heard on July 6.

The petition has been filed against the orders of the district court at Agra by which the Civil Judge (Senior Division) as well as Additional District Judge had declined to issue an order appointing an Advocate Commission to survey the disputed premises.

According to Saumya Srivastava, counsel for the petitioner, a declaratory suit was filed in 2015 and is pending in the court of the civil judge (Senior Division) at Agra seeking a declaration that the Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya temple is present in the Taj Mahal premises.

Pending suit, an application to appoint an advocate commissioner was moved, but both the district courts had declined to pass an order in the matter, which has been challenged in the present petition. -- PTI

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