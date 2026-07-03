Shivakumar meets Sidda after completing a month as CM

14:42

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who completed one month in his position, on Friday called on his predecessor Siddaramaiah to seek his blessings and guidance.



Accompanied by his wife Usha and brother D K Suresh, Shivakumar met the senior Congress leader at the latter's residence in Bengaluru, and they had breakfast together.



"As I complete one month in office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, I had the privilege of calling on Shri Siddaramaiah along with my family," Shivakumar posted on 'X', sharing pictures of the meeting.



"Siddaramaiah's leadership, experience and enduring commitment to the people of Karnataka have strengthened our state's development journey. I value his guidance and blessings as we continue working with dedication to build a stronger, more progressive Karnataka," he said, adding, "Grateful for his blessings and continued guidance."



Siddaramaiah in a post on 'X ' said, "Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited my home today along with his wife, Mrs Usha, and his brother, D K Suresh. We had breakfast together and engaged in conversation".



Shivakumar was sworn in as the chief minister along with 13 ministers on June 3 following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28 on the directions of the Congress high command.



By assuming the position, the eight-time MLA Shivakumar fulfilled his long-cherished dream after a prolonged power tussle with Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar had served as Deputy Chief Minister under Siddaramaiah. -- PTI