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Severely punish Ram Mandir thieves: RSS

Fri, 03 July 2026
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RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said that the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has "deeply hurt" the sentiments and faith of the entire society, and called for ensuring that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment.

Asserting that "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces" are seeking to malign the Hindu dharma by exploiting "this unfortunate incident", Hosabale also called upon the entire Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during "this difficult moment" to thwart such "conspiracies".

"The unfortunate incident of theft in the donation boxes kept at the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees," the RSS second-in-command said in a statement on X.

"We are all extremely pained and angered by this event," he added.

Hosabale said it is natural for the entire Hindu society, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to expect the Trust to treat this "highly condemnable" incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective steps to rectify all shortcomings in temple management and operations.

It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment, he added.

The RSS general secretary also emphasised that the current "state of confusion and uncertainty" must end.

"In this regard, we expect the temple management and the government-appointed SIT to take all necessary initiatives," he said.

Hosabale noted that the grand temple constructed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a centre of reverence, faith and devotion for the entire Hindu society owing to the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice and "martyrdom" of crores of Rambhakts (devotees).

"We are confident that through proper financial management, flawless and transparent operational systems, and an atmosphere imbued with purity, sanctity and true 'dharmikta', the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will continue to strengthen the faith and trust of the Hindu society," he added. PTI

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