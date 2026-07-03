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Salman Khan house firing case: Anmol Bishnoi seeks to surrender before court

Fri, 03 July 2026
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Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, has moved a plea before a special court in Mumbai, seeking to surrender in the 2024 Salman Khan residence firing case "in the interest of a fair trial and justice".

Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was deported from the US in November last year and was subsequently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He was wanted in several sensational cases, including the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence, which is being investigated by the Mumbai police.

In the plea filed before a special MCOCA court, Anmol stated that he intended to voluntarily surrender before the court to "face the ongoing trial and join the judicial proceedings in the interest of fair trial and further in the interest of justice".

He said he was already under the "physical control of law in another (NIA) matter", and could not physically appear before the court without an appropriate order passed by it. He asserted that, to formally record his surrender and facilitate virtual or physical remand proceedings in the current case, his presence before the court was essential.

Anmol urged the court to issue a production warrant to Tihar jail for his appearance. -- PTI

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