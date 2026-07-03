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Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 95.21 against US dollar

Fri, 03 July 2026
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The rupee appreciated 14 paise to close at 95.21 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as the dollar index retreated from its recent 15-month high levels and mirrored positive domestic equities.

Forex traders said despite a weaker dollar index and lower crude oil prices, the rupee is facing pressure from robust dollar demand from importers and corporate hedgers.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.20 against the American currency and traded in a range of 95.16-95.35 during the session.

The rupee finally closed at 95.21 (provisional), registering a rise of 14 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day on a negative note, lower by 19 paise at 95.35 against the US dollar. -- PTI

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