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Raja Raghuvanshi's family begs govt for justice

Fri, 03 July 2026
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14:04
Raja Raghuvanshi's brother
Raja Raghuvanshi's brother
Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi on Supreme Court upholding the order on Sonam's bail.

"We have full faith in the Supreme Court that it will ensure Sonam Raghuvanshi does not remain out on bail for long. We appeal to the government to ensure justice for my brother Raja," he says.

he Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Meghalaya High Court order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband during their honeymoon in 2025.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu expressed reservation over the high court order but refused to stay it, noting that Raghuvanshi has been released from jail and is in Shillong pursuant to bail conditions imposed by the trial court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, said the allegations against Raghuvanshi were serious in nature and she cannot be released on technical grounds.

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