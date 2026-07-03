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People from all over the world seek RSS's help to train their youth: Bhagwat

Fri, 03 July 2026
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat/File image
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat/File image
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said people from all over the world are seeing the work of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and asking whether it can teach them to train the youth in their countries.

Speaking at an event here, he also sought to debunk the perception that the Sangh remotely controls or runs every organisation where its volunteers are involved.

Bhagwat was addressing the gathering at the public broadcast of YouTube video "Dr Hedgewar : Adhunik Yug ke Shaliwahan". He also released 100 videos on the lives of RSS pracharaks as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations.

'Pracharaks' are full-time volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh who work for the organisation's expansion.

The foremost priority for the RSS and its workers is to create individuals capable of serving society in different spheres, Bhagwat said.

"How to make a human being....there is no such effective method available in the world. I used to speak about it, but now it is becoming visible to everyone, because people from the country and abroad come and see the RSS," he said. -- PTI

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