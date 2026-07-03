Mumbai gets 100 mm of rain in 24 hrs; brace for more

09:52

The Hindmata area of Dadar. Pic: Sahil Salvi

Several parts of Mumbai recorded over 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, even as the India Meteorological Department forecast "heavy to very heavy" showers during the day.



The weather bureau has also predicted gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph in the metropolis, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its latest monsoon update.



Suburban train services on the Central, Western and Harbour lines were operating normally in the morning, railway officials said, though commuters complained that local trains were running behind schedule.



Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus services, another lifeline of the city, were also operating normally, with no major disruptions reported.



The civic body said a high tide of 4.28 metres is expected at 2.18 pm on Friday, followed by another high tide of 3.68 metres at 2.09 am on Saturday, while low tides are expected at 8.22 pm on Friday (1.74 metres) and 7.44 am on Saturday (1.05 metres).



Mumbai has been getting heavy showers overnight since around Thursday midnight. While low-lying areas like Dadar, Andheri, Goregaon and Parel witnessed waterlogging, the water receded in the morning, said officials.



The intensity of rainfall reduced in the early morning hours, but showers picked up again after 8 am in some parts of Mumbai.



According to the BMC, the city recorded over 100 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Friday. The island city received an average rainfall of 126 mm, while the eastern suburbs recorded 110 mm and the western suburbs 114 mm, it said.



The highest rainfall of 150.2 mm was recorded in the Wadi Bunder area, followed by Malabar Hill (145.8 mm) and Sandhurst Road (140.8 mm).