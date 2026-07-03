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Mojtaba to skip Khamenei's funeral over security fears

Fri, 03 July 2026
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Iran's Supreme Leader Mojataba Khamenei will not attend the funeral ceremonies for his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, due to security concerns, according to the current leader's representative in India, Ayatollah Hakim Elahi.

Elahi attributed the decision to Israeli threats and surveillance risks that would make public attendance dangerous.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a sharp warning to the United States, urging President Donald Trump to "muzzle its pets" in Israel after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death".

In a post on X, Araghchi said the United States had committed itself under the terms of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached to end the hostilities in West Asia, as well as restraining Israel, warning that any threat against Iran's leadership would draw an immediate response.
-- ANI

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