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Modi to visit Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand from July 6 to 11

Fri, 03 July 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6-11 to deepen India's engagement with the three countries, the MEA said on Friday.

The first leg of his visit will be to Indonesia, after which he will travel to Australia, where his main engagements will be held in Melbourne. He will conclude the tour with a visit to New Zealand.

Talking to reporters, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rudrendra Tandon, said Modi's visit to New Zealand would be special as it would be the first by an Indian prime minister in nearly 40 years.

Modi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week, the country's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced earlier in the day.

"I'm delighted to announce Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week," Luxon posted on social media without disclosing the actual date of the visit.

Calling India one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, Luxon said India is of enormous importance to New Zealand's economic prosperity. -- PTI

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