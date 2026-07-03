Modi to discuss Indian students' visa issues in Australia

21:11

India will raise concerns over delays in student visa approvals for Indian students during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Australia, with the issue set to figure in discussions between the two leaders, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.



Responding to an ANI query on whether discussions would be held regarding the visa cap on Indian students in Australia, Joint Secretary (Indo-Pacific), MEA, Vishwesh Negi said Australia continues to remain a preferred destination for Indian students and that India is actively engaging Canberra to ensure genuine students and professionals are not adversely affected by visa-related issues.



"Australia remains a very popular destination for Indian students... We are aware of the concerns of the Indian students facing delays in approval of the student visa applications, including various other aspects as part of the process of admission. We continue to remain engaged with the Australian government to ensure that the visa process for Indian students does not reduce opportunities for genuine students and also professionals to move from India to pursue their interests in Australia. We are engaged with Australia on this issue, and it will be part of the discussion between the leaders," Negi said. -- ANI