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Millions of mourners expected at Khamenei's funeral

Fri, 03 July 2026
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12:43
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Four months after he was killed at the outset of the US-Israeli war on Iran, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is being memorialized in a weeklong funeral spectacle stretching across five cities in two countries, with millions of mourners expected to attend, reports CNN.

Despite a costly war against two of the world's strongest militaries and decades of crushing economic hardship, Tehran is sparing no expense to send off Khamenei in a grand ceremony shrouded in religious symbolism that overlaps with the 250th US Independence Day celebrations.

Read the report here. 

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