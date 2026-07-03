Khamenei's coffin taken to the site of assassination

08:25

Iranian state media said that in an unannounced event, the coffin carrying the body of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was taken to the site where he was killed.



According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), "In an unannounced event, the coffin carrying the body of the martyred leader Ayatollah Khamenei was brought to the site of his martyrdom."



The multi-day public farewell, scheduled to take place on July 4 and 5 in the capital city, is anticipated to draw a record-breaking crowd of up to 20 million participants, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



Meanwhile, the Government of Iran said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to convey condolences. -- ANI