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Jharkhand: Govt school principal booked for 'molesting' girl student

Fri, 03 July 2026
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The principal of a government school in Jharkhand's Garhwa district has been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl student, officials said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place in a room on the school premises in Ketar police station area on June 23, and police lodged an FIR on June 28 based on the survivor's father's statement, they said.

"A case has been registered against the 50-year-old accused under the POCSO Act. A thorough probe into the matter is underway. The survivor's statement was recorded in the court within 24 hours of the matter being reported," a police officer said.

The officer said the victim's father, in the FIR, alleged that the principal molested her daughter in the school. The accused has not been arrested so far.

Garhwa district education officer (DEO) Anurag Minj told reporters that cognisance has been taken of the matter.

"On Thursday, we probed the matter. As reports reached us, a case had already been registered at the police station concerned," the DEO said. -- PTI

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