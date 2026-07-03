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Iranian General seen in public for first time since February 8

Fri, 03 July 2026
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A senior Iranian military commander who leads the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has reappeared in public as Tehran prepared for the multi-day funeral of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Images released by Iranian state media showed Gen. Ahmad Vahidi attending a meeting on funeral arrangements before appearing beside Khamenei's casket during a smaller memorial service held Thursday evening near the supreme leader's former residence in central Tehran.

According to experts, Vahidi has become a key figure in shaping Iran's hardline position in negotiations over a possible permanent end to the conflict with the United States. He is believed to be among a small group in direct contact with Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has remained out of public view after reportedly being wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 28 that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Vahidi had not been seen publicly since Feb. 8, several weeks before the war began.

Footage broadcast by Iranian state media showed mourners gathering near the husseiniyah within Khamenei's compound in Tehran. According to official accounts, an Israeli airstrike at the outset of the conflict killed Khamenei and several members of his family. State media showed his body lying in a coffin on a raised platform adorned with red tulips, while paper butterflies hung from the ceiling above the memorial. -- Agencies

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