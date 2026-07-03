Hit-and-run in Gurugram: Two pedestrians injured by speeding car

20:53

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A speeding Baleno car struck two people standing on the roadside in Sector 75 on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Friday morning and sped away, leaving the victims flung into the air before crashing to the ground, writhing in pain, officials said.



Police said a video of the incident went viral on social media.



The critically injured, including a graphic designer, were admitted to a hospital and are not yet fit to give a statement, they said, adding that an FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station.



According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 am when Shankar Singh, a graphic designer from Noida, was standing by the roadside, waiting for a friend.



"Another young man was also sitting there with him near a green belt between the roads when suddenly, a speeding Baleno car with a temporary registration number struck both of them. After the accident, the three young men inside the car stepped out briefly, looked around, and then fled the scene in the vehicle," police said. -- PTI