History-sheeter held for stealing MSRTC 'Shivshahi' e-bus from Nagpur

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A man was arrested by Amravati police for allegedly stealing a Rs 2 crore electric bus belonging to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, an official said on Thursday.



The 'Shivshahi' e-bus was stolen from Imamwada stand Nagpur on Wednesday night when the vehicle was being charged, Rajapeth police station inspector Sandip Chavan said. A case was registered at Ganesh Peth police station in Nagpur and the information was relayed to other police units as well.



"A probe was initiated after the theft and a team found the bus a little away from Rajapeth stand. Soon, a man was seen getting into the bus. He was immediately taken into custody. The man has confessed to stealing as many as 20 buses across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra," the official said.



He is accused of stealing a bus under Tirumala crime police station limits in 2023-24 and in Wazirabad police station limits in Nanded in 2026, the official added. -- PTI