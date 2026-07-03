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Haryana: Forest team attacked while halting illegal construction in Aravalli area

Fri, 03 July 2026
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A Forest Department team was attacked, their official uniforms torn, and they were threatened with death while attempting to halt illegal construction in Faridabad's protected Aravalli forest area, police said on Friday.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR at the Surajkund police station against a father-son duo and launched an investigation, they added.

According to the police, Forest Rangers Rajesh and Surendrapal arrived at the Domka locality of Anangpur village during a routine patrol last Wednesday. A tin shed was being constructed there within the notified forest area. The two officials informed the people present at the site that, in accordance with Supreme Court orders, any non-forestry construction is prohibited in this area, and they halted the construction work.

Meanwhile, Gajraj, who was the father of the man present at the construction site, also arrived and allegedly began arguing with the officials, insisting that construction continue, citing his influence.

The dispute escalated when the Forest Department team started taking photographs and recording videos of the site, police said. -- PTI

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