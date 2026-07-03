Govt to summon Meta over Instagram child abuse ads

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IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials in his Ministry to summon Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material, sources said on Friday.



The IT Ministry will seek an explanation from Meta on the issue, they added.



This is the second instance this week when the government has turned up the heat on Meta.



On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta questioning the planned username feature on WhatsApp, citing concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.



It directed the platform to pause the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".



The Centre had also asked Meta to explain why action shouldn't be initiated under the IT Act and rules over WhatsApp's new feature that may increase cybercrimes. -- PTI