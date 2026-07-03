Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Govt to summon Meta over Instagram child abuse ads

Fri, 03 July 2026
Share:
18:15
File image
File image
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials in his Ministry to summon Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material, sources said on Friday.

The IT Ministry will seek an explanation from Meta on the issue, they added.

This is the second instance this week when the government has turned up the heat on Meta.

On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta questioning the planned username feature on WhatsApp, citing concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.

It directed the platform to pause the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".

The Centre had also asked Meta to explain why action shouldn't be initiated under the IT Act and rules over WhatsApp's new feature that may increase cybercrimes. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt to summon Meta over Instagram child abuse ads
LIVE! Govt to summon Meta over Instagram child abuse ads

Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall; red alert issued
Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall; red alert issued

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts for Saturday and Sunday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall. Mumbai has already experienced significant rainfall this week, and...

RSS demands severe punishment in Ram Temple theft case
RSS demands severe punishment in Ram Temple theft case

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has strongly condemned the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, stating it has deeply hurt sentiments. He called for a thorough investigation and severe punishment for those...

15 Documents Insufficient To Prove Citizenship Claim
15 Documents Insufficient To Prove Citizenship Claim

The Gauhati high court observed that merely producing a number of documents does not automatically establish citizenship unless they are legally admissible and capable of proving the person's linkage to Indian ancestors.

Username feature carries serious cybercrime risks: Govt
Username feature carries serious cybercrime risks: Govt

The Indian government has sought explanations from WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal regarding their username features, citing serious concerns about potential impersonation and cybercrime. IT Secretary S Krishnan highlighted the risks,...