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Govt probing reported Tata Electronics data leak

Fri, 03 July 2026
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The government has sought an explanation from WhatsApp over its username feature, saying it could facilitate cybercrime, while also investigating the reported data leak allegations involving Tata Electronics, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S. Krishnan said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a CII Conference, Krishnan responded to an ANI question on government's concerns over WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram username feature, "The kind of encouragement that it provides or the facility it provides for committing more cybercrimes, which is a very serious issue... we have directed WhatsApp to explain why they have this feature and likewise we have similarly sought explanations from others," he said.

The government's concerns come amid growing scrutiny of username-based messaging features on encrypted platforms, with officials examining whether such functionalities could make it easier for cybercriminals to conceal identities, impersonate users or evade detection during online fraud and other cyber offences.

Responding to another ANI question on the reported Tata leaks, Krishnan said, "This is also a kind of cybercrime. We are investigating it....It has been reported to us." -- ANI

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