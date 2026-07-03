Govt monitoring situation regarding below-normal rainfall: Shah

21:57

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Government is continuously monitoring the situation arising out of below-normal rainfall and "potential drought conditions" in certain parts of the country due to El Nino and directed ministries concerned to remain "vigilant."



Reviewing the situation with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shah directed the ministries concerned to advise farmers on the appropriate crops which can be sown in the wake of below-normal rainfall, according to an official statement.



In June, India as a whole witnessed a rainfall deficit of about 40 per cent, with Central India worst affected with a deficit of 50.4 per cent. The country experienced the fifth-lowest (99.5 mm) rainfall in June since 1901.



The monthly average rainfall over India is expected to be below normal during July, the India meteorological department said on Tuesday in its monthly forecast. -- PTI