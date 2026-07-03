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Govt directs removal of 3 apps from Android, iOS

Fri, 03 July 2026
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The government has directed the removal of three mobile applications -- BAT-BMS, Epoch-i-ion and Lossigy -- from Android and iOS platforms in India after they were allegedly found to be misused to disrupt the operations of e-rickshaws, government sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked for the removal of BAT-BMS, Epoch-i-ion and Lossigy from app stores in India following concerns over their misuse.

The action comes after reports over the past few days of sudden stoppages and operational disruptions faced by e-rickshaw drivers. These applications were allegedly being used to interfere with the functioning of certain e-rickshaws, leading to unexpected interruptions in their operations and raising safety concerns for both drivers and passengers.

Centre took serious note of the issue after complaints emerged from e-rickshaw operators regarding unexplained disruptions affecting their vehicles. The alleged misuse of the applications prompted authorities to examine the matter and take corrective action.

Explaining the issue, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan also said on Friday, "There are a couple of apps which came up to our notice yesterday. Both of them have been taken down from the app stores".

He further stated that app stores have a responsibility to ensure that applications made available to users do not pose risks to public safety or facilitate unlawful activities.

"The idea is that this is due care that the app stores have to exercise and we will take it up with the app stores to see that possibly damaging apps do not come up," he said.

India has witnessed rapid growth in the use of electric rickshaws as an affordable and environmentally friendly mode of transport, particularly for last-mile connectivity in urban and semi-urban areas.

The expansion of digital services and smartphone-based applications has also increased the need for stronger safeguards against malicious software that could compromise vehicles or enable fraud. -- ANI

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