Fuel Sales Jumped In June Despite Price Hikes

09:39

Despite higher fuel prices, India's petrol consumption increased 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in June, while diesel demand rose 5.52 per cent from the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.



Petrol consumption stood at 3,768 thousand tonnes in June, up from 3,522 thousand tonnes a year earlier.



Driven by higher agricultural demand during the ongoing kharif season, diesel sales rose to 8,552 thousand tonnes during the month, compared with 8,105 thousand tonnes in June last year.



The country's auto fuel consumption increased despite fuel prices being raised by roughly Rs 7.5 a litre after crude oil prices surged to more than $100 a barrel at the peak of the US-Iran war.



Crude prices have since cooled to around $72 a barrel after the two countries signed an interim agreement to end the conflict and agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



On July 1, India's largest private fuel retailer, Nayara Energy, cut petrol prices by Rs 5 a litre and diesel prices by about Rs 3 a litre across its network. The move reversed the price increases announced in March, bringing Nayara's retail prices in line with those of State-run oil marketing companies.



Demand for aviation turbine fuel, or jet fuel, declined 0.58 per cent Y-o-Y in June to 726 thousand tonnes from 730 thousand tonnes a year earlier, reflecting subdued air travel demand amid the West Asia crisis.



Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) saw sales decline 16.70 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,184 thousand tonnes in June as the government regulated its use amid supply disruptions from West Asia.



LPG consumption is expected to rebound in the coming months after the government, on June 25, relaxed restrictions on LPG distribution for industrial and commercial users as energy supplies improved.

-- Shubhangi Mathur, Business Standard