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Everything we need: Trump claims Iran accepts all conditions

Fri, 03 July 2026
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US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has conceded to nearly all American conditions in the ongoing diplomatic talks while emphasising that the primary objective of the discussions remains preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Speaking during an interview with CNBC, President Trump expressed optimism that both nations are on the verge of finalising a deal.

He stated, "I think they've agreed to just about everything we need."

The US president characterised the current negotiations as a core element of Washington's broader campaign to completely eliminate Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Highlighting the nature of the engagement, Trump remarked, "We're in the war, and it's really the denuclearisation of Iran. This is not a war per se. This is the denuking of Iran. You can't let them have a nuclear weapon." -- ANI

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